Thread: Davtron.gau. for P3DV4.5

Would anyone know where I can find a gauge like this that will work in P3DV4.5? It would be the empty space on the left hand side of the attached photo. It shows temperature and time.
Would anyone know where I can find a gauge like this that will work in P3DV4.5? It would be the empty space on the left hand side of the attached photo. It shows temperature and time.
Intel i7 7700K 4.5 Ghz, GTX 1080 SC 1TB 7200RPM HDD, Samsung 500Gb SSHD, 750W PSU, P3DV4, Windows 10 64 bit Home Premium.REX,GEX,UTX. UTLive
Bookmarks