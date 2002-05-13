Thread: Davtron.gau. for P3DV4.5

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Davtron.gau. for P3DV4.5

    Would anyone know where I can find a gauge like this that will work in P3DV4.5? It would be the empty space on the left hand side of the attached photo. It shows temperature and time.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: snap1092.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 144.2 KB  ID: 216605  
    Intel i7 7700K 4.5 Ghz, GTX 1080 SC 1TB 7200RPM HDD, Samsung 500Gb SSHD, 750W PSU, P3DV4, Windows 10 64 bit Home Premium.REX,GEX,UTX. UTLive
