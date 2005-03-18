Hi all,
Grabbed the Nemeth Bell 407 recently. Great work by the team but one thing that is mildly frustrating (mildly as it does start eventually) is that when engaging the starter, after following the checklists, I hear the starter sound on repeat 3 times, then the engine starts. Had a look outside and there is smoke coming from the engine (disappears after aircraft is ready for takeoff).
It doesn't bother me too much but for sure would be nice to not have to hear the starter track 3 times AND of course having a more complete start up simulation.
Let me know your thoughts!
Kind regards
