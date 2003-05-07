Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: System specs (no not that question...LOL)

  Today, 04:29 PM
    Don Hudspeth
    I've been out of the Flight Sim arena for a bit... but I did start back in the Commodore 64 days! Hardware has also changed a good bit since I built a PC.

    To all you seasoned software first achievers ... just for the sake of talk.. when there IS a release of any required system requirements.. for this or any sim software, how is it usually presented? Good, Better and Best? If you want this frame rate... you need this or that? Or do they just give minimums?

    Just anticipating and wondering how to budget.

  Today, 06:02 PM
    tiger1962
    The usual form is to give "minimum" and "recommended" specs. The minimum specs will run the sim at lower display settings etc., the recommended specs will run the sim at the default display settings with ease.
