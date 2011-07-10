Thread: EasyJet 8507- Gatwick to Keflavik

This is my first time posting screenshots here, so hopefully they come out okay!
I've spent most of my flight sim time in the US and surround vacation spots in the Caribbean and Mexico, so this is only my second time flying in Europe. EasyJet 8507 from London Gatwick to Keflavik. All this time I've heard how poor the weather usually is in Europe, but on both flights I've done out of Gatwick the weather has been very nice. The arrival into Keflavik didn't disappoint though as storms had just cleared out of the area making for some nice cloud shots as we descended and landed.
Departing London in nice weather
Descending into Keflavik above the storms
The stormy weather starts to clear out as we near the turn to final
On final for runway 01
On time arrival at the gate
Thanks for viewing!
