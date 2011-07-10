Thread: EasyJet 8507- Gatwick to Keflavik

Results 1 to 2 of 2

EasyJet 8507- Gatwick to Keflavik

    engine70
    This is my first time posting screenshots here, so hopefully they come out okay!

    I've spent most of my flight sim time in the US and surround vacation spots in the Caribbean and Mexico, so this is only my second time flying in Europe. EasyJet 8507 from London Gatwick to Keflavik. All this time I've heard how poor the weather usually is in Europe, but on both flights I've done out of Gatwick the weather has been very nice. The arrival into Keflavik didn't disappoint though as storms had just cleared out of the area making for some nice cloud shots as we descended and landed.
    Departing London in nice weather

    Descending into Keflavik above the storms

    The stormy weather starts to clear out as we near the turn to final

    On final for runway 01

    On time arrival at the gate

    Thanks for viewing!
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Hey, awesome first post! I like the camera angles too. What weather engine are you using and which sim is this? Nice going!!
