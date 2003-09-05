Thread: Is Flightgear worth buying

Hello, I'm thinking about buying the flight simulator 2020 from eBay or amazon, I read some reviews about it some good and some bad, some said that the installation is kind confusing, but my question is it worth the money, I was thinking about getting the one with the eight disk with the thump drive.
So, if everyone have any feed back or advice, I will be please to hear it, like I said, I'd thinking about buying for the main reason because it said it comes with 600 aircraft. I be please to get a response as soon as possible. Thank! From your fellow SimPilot
Bookmarks