Thread: Is Flightgear worth buying

    Hello, I'm thinking about buying the flight simulator 2020 from eBay or amazon, I read some reviews about it some good and some bad, some said that the installation is kind confusing, but my question is it worth the money, I was thinking about getting the one with the eight disk with the thump drive.
    So, if everyone have any feed back or advice, I will be please to hear it, like I said, I'd thinking about buying for the main reason because it said it comes with 600 aircraft. I be please to get a response as soon as possible. Thank! From your fellow SimPilot
    FlightGear is open source software that is available for free. Those people calling it "Flight Simulator 2020" or whatever are running a scam. Just go to the official FlightGear web site and download the latest version:

    https://www.flightgear.org/
