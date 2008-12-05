Thread: Learning the Turbo Otter

Learning the Turbo Otter
I am learning to fly the MILVIZ Turbo Otter. I also just received a free download of the Iceland demo from ORBX. So I had one of those duh moments. If you're shooting touch and goes, etc. in a new STOL aircraft why not do it while viewing the new Iceland software.
These are a few random shots taken doing touch and goes at BIRK in Iceland using surprisingly Springlike RW weather.
Michael
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
Bookmarks