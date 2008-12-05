Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Learning the Turbo Otter

    Rupert
    Learning the Turbo Otter

    I am learning to fly the MILVIZ Turbo Otter. I also just received a free download of the Iceland demo from ORBX. So I had one of those duh moments. If you're shooting touch and goes, etc. in a new STOL aircraft why not do it while viewing the new Iceland software.

    These are a few random shots taken doing touch and goes at BIRK in Iceland using surprisingly Springlike RW weather.

    Michael

    
    Downwind66
    Nice pics Michael! That Turbo Otter looks to be a handful for sure! Looks cold up there, but I am sure you have the Cabin Heat pulled open to keep warm!
    Don't let your "tootsies" go numb on the rudder pedals with that Bad Boy!

    Thanks for sharing! Rick
    peer01
    Impressive pics here Michael Great combination of plane and Icelandic scenery. Awesome!
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Awesome shots there Michael! I bet she can perform quite well also
    NMLW
    A fine display of your Turbo Otter doing its thing. It is obviously a very capable bird. The Orbx Iceland demo scenery looks great.
    Larry
