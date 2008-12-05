I am learning to fly the MILVIZ Turbo Otter. I also just received a free download of the Iceland demo from ORBX. So I had one of those duh moments. If you're shooting touch and goes, etc. in a new STOL aircraft why not do it while viewing the new Iceland software.

These are a few random shots taken doing touch and goes at BIRK in Iceland using surprisingly Springlike RW weather.

Michael

Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 275.9 KB  ID: 216545

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 449.0 KB  ID: 216546

Click image for larger version.  Name: 3.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 326.1 KB  ID: 216547

Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 257.6 KB  ID: 216548

Click image for larger version.  Name: 5.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 163.3 KB  ID: 216549

Click image for larger version.  Name: 6.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 375.4 KB  ID: 216550

Click image for larger version.  Name: 7.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 293.5 KB  ID: 216551

Click image for larger version.  Name: 8.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 202.4 KB  ID: 216552

Click image for larger version.  Name: 9.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 318.8 KB  ID: 216553

Click image for larger version.  Name: 10.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 231.9 KB  ID: 216554

Click image for larger version.  Name: 11.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 216.8 KB  ID: 216555

Click image for larger version.  Name: 12.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 257.8 KB  ID: 216556