Thread: Runway alignment off at some airports

FSX-SE, ORBX, WINDOWS 10 - I have a few airport runways that are off. Only a FEW so I don't need to put in any major updates or files. Simple fix would do it just not sure how to achieve this. I fly mostly 738's & A320's and I use Auto Pilot. When coming in to a few airports, my plane is not aligned with the runway. It's usually off center or is aligned along side the runway landing in the grass or I need to fly in manually if I notice alignment off soon enough. Is there a solution or just live with it? Thanks for any help.
Bookmarks