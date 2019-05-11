Hey guys,
I am having a issue with the graphics.... Lets see if I can explain this so it makes sense...
I'm running FSX with Acceleration pack... I only have just over 8k hours on "this" install....
everything was running fine, other than having to use Spad for my panels..grrrrr
Here is where it got weird, my system graphics are fine...but when the sim starts however,
all text,,,main menus, ATC, shift Z....is in Max res mode,,,so small you can't read or even use the Menu
and yes I have tried to set the game res to the lowest settings....didn't change anything,,,still too small to see..
I think this may have happened after a forced middle of the night win10 update...I got up one morning and my puter was actually OFF... I powered up and started the SIM,,,it came up normally,,,the whole system screen flashed to black and came back messed up.
The opening screen was also very small....
I have also tried to re-install and do a repair...hey it was worth a shot right ?
That has crashed FSX...now the sim won't load at all..opening screen and then it disappears...
NOW, lets make this even more weird... I had a FSX installed on a separate HD....now that one is bad too....
Ya know anyone who wants to buy a bunch of Saitek crap ?.... I am so frustrated
