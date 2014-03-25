Hi all,
Have recently purchased the Alabeo R66 and am really enjoying it. However I would like to make 2 changes to it if possible. I'd like to be able to stop the 'bobbling' when the aircraft is on autopilot (I added a P3D helicopter autopilot to it). For example, the aircraft goes forward and back very quickly causing a 'bobble', for want of a better word. When looking at the aircraft from the outside on autopilot, the rotor disc is constantly moving forward and back, just wondering how we could solve that...
Secondly, the aircraft doesn't have a working throttle, is there any way to add this to the aircraft?
Any suggestions welcome!
Best
Bookmarks