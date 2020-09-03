Hi all,
As you may have seen, I'm having troubles with the Nemeth Designs EC130 in the rain. Unfortunately the aircraft is unusable in the rain as all of the VC windows go solid black. I've played around with numerous different P3D settings but still have the same problem.
So, previously I wasn't willing to share my system information, I am now and really need your help to get the EC130 flying. It's too great of an aircraft not to fly... Nemeth haven't responded to any of my attempts at contact so really have no idea where to start for a fix!
All help greatly received...
Many thanks
