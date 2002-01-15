Covid-19
As we all contract in an attempt to refrain from gatherings, as we are all stocking up on supplies, and seemingly hunkering down, I just wanted to give a heart-felt shout out to everyone in our Flight Sim community. Be strong, be safe. I know we all have questions, concerns, and uncertainty of what is immediately ahead of us amid this world wide epidemic / pandemic outbreak. Let us not panic, but be sober thinking in all situations.
With much love and appreciation to our Flight Simming community, peace to all.
Timberleaf
System: Win 10 64 bit | i7 9800x 4.5 GHz | RTX 2080 8GB | 32GB 2666Mhz DDR4 | HP Envy 34c | P3D 4.x
Bookmarks