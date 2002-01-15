As we all contract in an attempt to refrain from gatherings, as we are all stocking up on supplies, and seemingly hunkering down, I just wanted to give a heart-felt shout out to everyone in our Flight Sim community. Be strong, be safe. I know we all have questions, concerns, and uncertainty of what is immediately ahead of us amid this world wide epidemic / pandemic outbreak. Let us not panic, but be sober thinking in all situations.

With much love and appreciation to our Flight Simming community, peace to all.