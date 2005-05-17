Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Around the World Leg 22

    Default Around the World Leg 22

    San Pablo (LEZL) Seville, Spain to Ibn Batouta (GMTT) Tanger, Morocco. Let's see how this baby really performs on takeoff!

    PART 1

    The Route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 258.6 KB  ID: 216443

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 103.7 KB  ID: 216444

    Hang on Mom!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 90.9 KB  ID: 216445

    Suck it up!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 102.3 KB  ID: 216446

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 116.5 KB  ID: 216447

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 49.2 KB  ID: 216448

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 115.2 KB  ID: 216449

    Ok, enough of that.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 170.2 KB  ID: 216450

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 115.5 KB  ID: 216451

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Default

    part 2

    Attachment 216452

    Attachment 216453

    Attachment 216454

    Attachment 216455

    Attachment 216456

    Attachment 216457

    Attachment 216458
