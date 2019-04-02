Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Cant move or delete .dds files?

  Today, 09:52 AM
    pomak249
    Question Cant move or delete .dds files?

    Hi peeps
    I recently downloaded and installed UHSS Sakhalin scenery from avsim.ru but i have 7 .dds files in the scenery download folder that will not copy or cut across to the scenery folder in my UHSS addon scenery folder in FSX? I cant even delete them as it keeps telling me they are in use by windows? Ive tried reboots etc to no avail?????? The files are labelled F1, Z8.........from what i can recall (im on my tablet writing this so cant check at mo).
    Any ideas? It would be nice to just delete em but moving them would be ideal.
  Today, 10:57 AM
    llivaudais's Avatar
    llivaudais
    first suggestion is to give more information when asking for help: like what operating system and where is the install. This stuff matters.

    Second suggestion - if installed in default ProgramFiles location, you must reduce or turn off UAC (user access control) in order to modify "program files" such as DLL's. Google, if you don't know how to do this.

    Third suggestion - Did fsx ask for your approval to run these files? If so, delete the permission lines from the FSX.cfg file. Of course, this assumes you already have wrested control back from Windows by offing or reducing UAC. You might also have permission entries in your dll.xml file. This file is in the same folder as fsx.cfg - typically something like C:\Users\YourUserName\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\FSX

    Passing thought; using your drive as somebody else's data drive might allow changes/deletions as the other machine won't be running YOUR operating system. Then again, W10 doesn't seem to like allowing you access to unknown drives. Another reason why I prefer W7 and earlier. True also: some people need to be protected from themselves.

    final thought - this kinda stuff is why I like having a clone of my OS drive.

    Visit the forum more often - I learn something new almost every day.

    good luck
    Loyd
  Today, 11:55 AM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Br very cautious downloading and installing stuff from this site. We just banned the jerk who runs it from AVSIM. I have looked at that site before and had trouble just trying to leave it and get back to my Home Page.
