Thread: Orbx tasman demo with a piper cheyenne

  Today, 08:47 PM
    Rupert
    Default Orbx tasman demo with a piper cheyenne

    Hey ORBX provided a free demo version of their new scenery in Tasmania. So I downloaded it and tried out a plane I hadn't flown before. Killing two birds with one stone??

    So these are a few shots I took while learning to fly the Model 42 Cheyenne III and "touring" with the demo. I think the demo has some damned good scenery in it!! Of course while multi-tasking I probably didn't portray it as well as I otherwise might.

    Anyhow, Enjoy!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 292.7 KB  ID: 216383

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 388.7 KB  ID: 216384

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 232.9 KB  ID: 216385

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 298.3 KB  ID: 216386

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 388.4 KB  ID: 216387

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 152.1 KB  ID: 216388

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 328.0 KB  ID: 216389

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 185.2 KB  ID: 216390

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 259.4 KB  ID: 216391

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 212.7 KB  ID: 216392

    Michael
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
  Today, 09:25 PM
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Awesome Michael! Didn’t see any Tazmanian Devils . I just did a flight from Shannon to Lisbon and didn’t have my screen shot software running.
