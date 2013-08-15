Thread: Orbx tasman demo with a piper cheyenne

Orbx tasman demo with a piper cheyenne
Hey ORBX provided a free demo version of their new scenery in Tasmania. So I downloaded it and tried out a plane I hadn't flown before. Killing two birds with one stone??
So these are a few shots I took while learning to fly the Model 42 Cheyenne III and "touring" with the demo. I think the demo has some damned good scenery in it!! Of course while multi-tasking I probably didn't portray it as well as I otherwise might.
Anyhow, Enjoy!
Michael
