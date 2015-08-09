I've had fs panel studio for quite a few years now and have used it on xp and vista for both fs9 and fsx but have recently purchased a newer pc with said OS on it and now I can't seem to make new panels etc, the usual problem is that xml gauges can't be opened or recognised and something cara-exe keeps popping up and so I have to keep hitting return until all the 'failed' gauges have been tabbed through, ending up with a panel covered in pink square borders....
so.... is it just a non compatible/unsupported/ never going to work on win10 sort of deal or have I suddenly gone thick....?
thanks
m
Bookmarks