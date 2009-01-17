Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Around the World Leg 18

  1. Today, 02:12 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,197
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default Around the World Leg 18

    Narsarsuaq (BGBW) Narsarsuaq, Greenland to Keflavik (BIKF) Keflavik, Iceland

    PART 1

    The Route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 107.1 KB  ID: 216350

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 102.8 KB  ID: 216351

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 204.6 KB  ID: 216352

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 78.6 KB  ID: 216353

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 26.6 KB  ID: 216354

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 66.0 KB  ID: 216355

    Please see Part 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:13 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,197
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    PART 2

    Approach and landing

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 43.6 KB  ID: 216356

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 150.5 KB  ID: 216357

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 94.3 KB  ID: 216358

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 116.9 KB  ID: 216359

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 105.7 KB  ID: 216360

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 109.4 KB  ID: 216361
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:39 PM #3
    peer01's Avatar
    peer01
    peer01 is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Amsterdam, Holland
    Posts
    28,422

    Default

    You had to cross a lot salt and cold water David, but I the impressive look of Iceland made it worthwhile I guess. Thanks for this leg!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:46 PM #4
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    flightsimg is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Dijon (Burgundy), France
    Posts
    2,706

    Default

    Hey! Should your next stop be Norway, you'd followed to the reverse, those roads of Northmen to Iceland and the Americas!!
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:54 PM #5
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,197
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by peer01 View Post
    You had to cross a lot salt and cold water David, but I the impressive look of Iceland made it worthwhile I guess. Thanks for this leg!
    Thank you and you are welcome!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Round the World Beech 18 Amphibian Leg 18
    By SD_BFU in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 01-17-2009, 04:56 AM
  2. Around the World #18 - Cairns to Weipa - Australia
    By moviemaker in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-16-2005, 11:07 AM
  3. My Journey Around the World Leg 51: Goose Bay -- Iqaluit (Plus 50-leg progress r
    By Stonec0ld in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-13-2004, 12:27 AM
  4. My Journey Around the World Leg 18: Tijuana, Mexico -- El Paso, TX
    By Stonec0ld in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-24-2003, 07:06 PM
  5. AROUND the WORLD 2002 (Leg Nr.18) - COMMENTS ALWAYS WELCOME
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 11-03-2002, 04:16 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules