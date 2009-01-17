Thread: Around the World Leg 18

Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
You had to cross a lot salt and cold water David, but I the impressive look of Iceland made it worthwhile I guess. Thanks for this leg!
Hey! Should your next stop be Norway, you'd followed to the reverse, those roads of Northmen to Iceland and the Americas!!
Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
Bookmarks