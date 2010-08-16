Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Around the World Leg 17

    Default Around the World Leg 17

    Goose Bay (CYYR) Goose Bay, Newfoundland to Narsarsuaq (BGBW) Narsarsuaq, Greenland.

    Interesting approach into BGBW (Hint: there be icebergs)

    PART 1

    The Route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 106.6 KB  ID: 216332

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 106.3 KB  ID: 216333

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 109.8 KB  ID: 216334

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 122.6 KB  ID: 216335

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 124.4 KB  ID: 216336

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 135.2 KB  ID: 216337

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 136.0 KB  ID: 216338

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 103.3 KB  ID: 216339

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 57.0 KB  ID: 216340

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 89.5 KB  ID: 216341

    Please see PART 2
    Default

    PART 2


    Approach and landing at BGBW

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 56.7 KB  ID: 216342

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 127.8 KB  ID: 216343

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 145.6 KB  ID: 216344

    Iceberg dead ahead!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 135.2 KB  ID: 216345

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 102.4 KB  ID: 216346

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 100.9 KB  ID: 216347

    Someone really needs to keep up with the ramp maintenance

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 117.6 KB  ID: 216348

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 135.1 KB  ID: 216349
