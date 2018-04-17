Panthera Dusk Flight Over the Cascade Mountains
Flight 3 (Panthera Dusk Flight Over the Cascade Mountains) of the Pacific West by Air series. This is a 222 nautical mile flight over the Cascade Mountain Range of Washington State with navigational instruction. Flying the ultra sleek Slovakian built Pipistrel Panthera, we depart at Skagit Regional Airport and land at night at Spokane International Airport via an ILS approach on RWY 03. Complete flight with the middle portion time-lapsed. Flight planning by ForeFlight.
