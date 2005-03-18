Thread: Kc-10a

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Hello, can someone tell me where I can purchase or download the KC-10 add on I've seen on YouTube and other places? I already have the DC-10 model add on from "justflight" but it doesn't include the KC model anymore. I actually work on the plane as a crew cheif so it would mean a lot to me if someone could either help me develop or improve the model for the upcoming 2020 sim. Obviously the FE panel is missing all the fuel controls in the current DC-10 model and the pilots main and overhead panels are outdated. The current panels have EHSI's and EADI's and 3 CDU's etc. I don't know if any developers are on the forums here but any help would be awesome 👍
    A freeware offering from Rikooo! https://www.rikoooo.com/downloads/viewdownload/15/528
