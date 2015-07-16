Thread: rudder pedal / toe braking

I recently bought myself Thrustmaster TFRP rudder pedals to use with Logitech extreme 3d. Having never used a rudder before it's a real challenge. Especially toe braking is really hard to get the hang of. While landing the Cessna and using toe brakes I'm skidding left and right and I'm all over the place until I come to a stop because I can't press both brakes with equal pressure.
I tried to mess with response curve in x-plane and set up some thing like this:
22 - 19
52 - 24
80 - 38
This somewhat helped a little but I'm still not good. Is struggling with it at the beginning a normal thing? What would you suggest?
Bookmarks