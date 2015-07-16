Thread: rudder pedal / toe braking

Results 1 to 2 of 2

rudder pedal / toe braking

    Lightwalker
    I recently bought myself Thrustmaster TFRP rudder pedals to use with Logitech extreme 3d. Having never used a rudder before it's a real challenge. Especially toe braking is really hard to get the hang of. While landing the Cessna and using toe brakes I'm skidding left and right and I'm all over the place until I come to a stop because I can't press both brakes with equal pressure.

    I tried to mess with response curve in x-plane and set up some thing like this:
    This somewhat helped a little but I'm still not good. Is struggling with it at the beginning a normal thing? What would you suggest?
    flytv1
    Hi.
    I am not sure what XP version you have but in the latest versions, around 1136? changes were made to the ground handling and most for the better but some that affect the operation adversely, which is what you experience.
    Changing the Response curve will mostly affect the the Rudder response and not much the brakes, but it may feel like it does because you have larger Zone (Null) with slower response but as soon as you get past that point you will get the the same effect from the brakes.
    The Brakes are mostly On or Off, there is way to change that in PlaneMaker and there may be a Dataref that you can use with LUA, but the only way around it, or better said to work with it, is to use the brakes only when you are very slow and low power input, especially with the C172.
    In real world flying it is recommended that you use the brakes as little as possible, no brakes, and you should try the same in the sim. That said I do think that someone should look into it and get a better response, chances of havin that happen presently are very slim considering that they are behind in their Vulcan and other releases.
