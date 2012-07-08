Hi all,
It's been a long time since I last did any serious flight simming but I'm getting back in to it. One of the things that used to bug me the most is the unrealistic response to the flying controls. I've flown all sorts of real aircraft and none of them have controls as sensitive or twitchy as they are on PC simulators.
I have long suspected that part of the reason is because joysticks are so short. Your hand is only an inch above the pivot point and a twist of the wrist is enough to go from full deflection to full deflection. In reality control columns are at least 15 inches long and move probably 10 inches in all directions.
Years ago I dismantled a Microsoft joystick and attached a metal tube to the base in place of the original handle. The problem then became where to mount it. It couldn't sit on the desk because it was too long and prone to falling over so it needed to be mounted to something below the height of the desk. I wondered about attaching it to the chair. I never finished the project and now I can't find my 'prototype'. I suspect it got lost in a house move.
So before I start making another one I was just wondering whether anyone else had done the same. And if so how it worked out. Are there any manufacturers making long handle joysticks? I had a quick look online but nothing came up.
Ben
