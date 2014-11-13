Thread: CYYR Goose Bay to CCZ2 Rigolet

Results 1 to 1 of 1

CYYR Goose Bay to CCZ2 Rigolet

    Default CYYR Goose Bay to CCZ2 Rigolet

    Having recently read Davidstraka's round the world leg into Goose Bay and the cold, I had to check it out. Bad call on my part it was 8*F when I landed in Goose Bay with lots of clouds. Thankfully only a few snow flurries.

    So just to get a better look at things, after stopping for lunch I continued on to CCZ2 Rigolet, which is on the coast. Here are a few shots of the trip starting with landing at Goose Bay.

    BTW: I just purchased the MILVIZ Turbo Otter. It comes with skis as well as floats. If I ever learn how to fly it, my next snow trip will probably be using the skis and avoid some airport landing fees.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Final CYYR.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 333.1 KB  ID: 216304

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Rollout.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 286.5 KB  ID: 216305

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Eastbound.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 377.8 KB  ID: 216306

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 443.1 KB  ID: 216307

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 rear.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 228.9 KB  ID: 216308

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Heaters on.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 205.4 KB  ID: 216309 Right before I took this shot, my pitot tube froze over so I had to turn the heaters on. DUH!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Coming Down.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 410.2 KB  ID: 216310

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 On Downwind.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 246.5 KB  ID: 216311

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 Over.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 186.2 KB  ID: 216312

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 Final CC72.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 326.2 KB  ID: 216313

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11 Clearing the Runway CC72.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 378.9 KB  ID: 216314

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 Done.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 233.2 KB  ID: 216315

    We've had several days in the 70*F range here in Kentucky. And frankly, I can't recall it got down to 7F this winter at all. So you tend to forget how cold it sometimes gets.

    BTW: Shot #8 labelled On Downwind obviously was downwind to Goose Bay not Rigolet. Sorry bout that

    Michael
