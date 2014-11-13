Thread: CYYR Goose Bay to CCZ2 Rigolet

CYYR Goose Bay to CCZ2 Rigolet
Having recently read Davidstraka's round the world leg into Goose Bay and the cold, I had to check it out. Bad call on my part it was 8*F when I landed in Goose Bay with lots of clouds. Thankfully only a few snow flurries.
So just to get a better look at things, after stopping for lunch I continued on to CCZ2 Rigolet, which is on the coast. Here are a few shots of the trip starting with landing at Goose Bay.
BTW: I just purchased the MILVIZ Turbo Otter. It comes with skis as well as floats. If I ever learn how to fly it, my next snow trip will probably be using the skis and avoid some airport landing fees.
Right before I took this shot, my pitot tube froze over so I had to turn the heaters on. DUH!
We've had several days in the 70*F range here in Kentucky. And frankly, I can't recall it got down to 7F this winter at all. So you tend to forget how cold it sometimes gets.
BTW: Shot #8 labelled On Downwind obviously was downwind to Goose Bay not Rigolet. Sorry bout that
Michael
