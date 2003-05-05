Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: LFKC Calvi?

  Today, 09:12 AM #1
    pomak249
    Question LFKC Calvi?

    Hi Peeps has anyone downloaded the LFKC_Calvi scenery for FSX over at Rikoo? If so have you got the buildings visible? Mine dont show at all and not sure why - no help from Rikoo yet!
  Today, 10:00 AM #2
    mrzippy
    Default

    Looking at some of the remarks about this scenery, it looks like others have the same problem. I'm downloading now and will look it over and report back!
  Today, 10:29 AM #3
    pomak249
    Default

    Cool I will wait for a full report LOL
