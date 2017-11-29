Thread: RTW Retro Flight #118 Liverpool to London . . . . 1961

Results 1 to 2 of 2

RTW Retro Flight #118 Liverpool to London . . . . 1961

    Default RTW Retro Flight #118 Liverpool to London . . . . 1961

    Starways flight 101 is a Vickers Viscount 708 on a flight from Liverpool Speke to London Heathrow (EGGP – EGLL). We have 350 gallons of fuel on board for the 143 nm flight. There will be light cloud cover for the entire flight. We will be cruising at an altitude of 11,000 feet.

    Thanks to:
    Aircraft: Vickers Viscount 708. The model and original textures are by Rick Piper. The panel is by Fraser A. McKay and the Starways repaint is by Garry Russell.
    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
    Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1, MS Windows 7 and:
    - Liverpool Speke Airport from the 1960/1967 scenery by Tom Gibson. At www.calclassic.com
    - London Heathrow Airport from the 1961 scenery by Wolfgang Gersch and Tom Gibson. At www.calclassic.com
    - 1961 Starways timetable at www.timetableimages.com
    - Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries. At www.flightsim.com
    - FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch. At www.flightsim.com
    - REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
    - Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
    - FS Genesis UT Europe.

    Click to enlarge . . . . .

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_01.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 388.6 KB  ID: 216280
    1. 1961 Starways Timetable.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_02.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 384.8 KB  ID: 216281
    2. Flight plan filed, passengers loaded, engines started and taxi instructions received.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_03.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 378.6 KB  ID: 216282
    3. Taxiing to runway 35 for departure.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_04.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 355.4 KB  ID: 216283
    4. Liftoff and stowing the gear.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_05.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 398.6 KB  ID: 216284
    5. At 600 feet we leave Liverpool Speke behind.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_06.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 424.7 KB  ID: 216285
    6. Turning on course for London.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_07.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 335.9 KB  ID: 216286
    7. Climbing through 7,000 feet near the city of Crewe.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_08.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 311.5 KB  ID: 216287
    8. We are cruising at altitude about 30 nm from Liverpool.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_09.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 400.0 KB  ID: 216288
    9. Nearing the outskirts of Birmingham we are near the halfway point of the flight.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_10.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 393.4 KB  ID: 216289
    10. Just under 50 nm from London we see the town of Banbury off our right wing.

    More in the reply . . . .
    Larry
    RTW Retro Flight #118 Liverpool to London . . . . 1961 II

    Click to enlarge . . . . .

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_11.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 485.9 KB  ID: 216290
    11. With the town of Aylesbury below we begin our initial decent.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_12.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 374.3 KB  ID: 216291
    12. Descending through 5,000 feet about 25 nm from Heathrow.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_13.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 412.8 KB  ID: 216292
    13. About 20 nm northwest of Heathrow and holding at 2,200 feet.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_14.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 361.6 KB  ID: 216293
    14. Near High Wycombe we turn south.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_15.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 458.4 KB  ID: 216294
    15. We are about 10 nm due west of Heathrow and we turn intercept our approach to runway 9L.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_16.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 396.2 KB  ID: 216295
    16. About 5 nm out descending on the glide path with gear down and flaps 40.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_17.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 451.6 KB  ID: 216296
    17. Just over a mile out we are lined up on 9L with flaps full.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_18.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 355.3 KB  ID: 216297
    18. Touchdown.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_19.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 345.4 KB  ID: 216298
    19. Taxiing to the terminal.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Viscount 708_Starways_20.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 389.4 KB  ID: 216299
    20. Parked, engine shut down and passengers disembarked. Thanks for flying Starways.
    Larry
