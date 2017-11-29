Thread: RTW Retro Flight #118 Liverpool to London . . . . 1961

Starways flight 101 is a Vickers Viscount 708 on a flight from Liverpool Speke to London Heathrow (EGGP – EGLL). We have 350 gallons of fuel on board for the 143 nm flight. There will be light cloud cover for the entire flight. We will be cruising at an altitude of 11,000 feet.
Thanks to:
Aircraft: Vickers Viscount 708. The model and original textures are by Rick Piper. The panel is by Fraser A. McKay and the Starways repaint is by Garry Russell.
Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1, MS Windows 7 and:
- Liverpool Speke Airport from the 1960/1967 scenery by Tom Gibson. At www.calclassic.com
- London Heathrow Airport from the 1961 scenery by Wolfgang Gersch and Tom Gibson. At www.calclassic.com
- 1961 Starways timetable at www.timetableimages.com
- Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries. At www.flightsim.com
- FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch. At www.flightsim.com
- REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
- Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
- FS Genesis UT Europe.
1. 1961 Starways Timetable.
2. Flight plan filed, passengers loaded, engines started and taxi instructions received.
3. Taxiing to runway 35 for departure.
4. Liftoff and stowing the gear.
5. At 600 feet we leave Liverpool Speke behind.
6. Turning on course for London.
7. Climbing through 7,000 feet near the city of Crewe.
8. We are cruising at altitude about 30 nm from Liverpool.
9. Nearing the outskirts of Birmingham we are near the halfway point of the flight.
10. Just under 50 nm from London we see the town of Banbury off our right wing.
More in the reply . . . .
