Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Panel Altitude Indicator Indicating Wrong Altitude

  1. Today, 01:45 PM #1
    dunwanlar
    dunwanlar is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    14

    Question Panel Altitude Indicator Indicating Wrong Altitude

    Is it just me or I have been experiencing this for awhile that my altitude on the panel of any aircraft i go to seems to be always wrong and unrealistic. Air traffic controllers often tell me that my altitude is different from what theirs say! Sometimes my panel shows i am at 5000 feet for example but I am actually at 11000 feet! So while using the auto pilot I sometimes have to cope with it and try putting the altitude lower! Sometimes the HUD screen that only some planes have, also tell me my real altitude compared to the wrong ones on the panel. But planes that do not have the HUD screen, I cant seem to figure out my real altitude and I can't fly normally. I have read up and tried pressing B but did not change anything on the panel. And also what is the difference between BARO and RADAR, radar seems to be a lower altitude?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:05 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,482

    Default

    Have you gone into your FSX/Settings/General and changed it to Non U.S. settings?

    Don't rely on a Radar altitude. It is a direct measurement of your aircraft to ground. If you are flying over a mountain, it will show way less altitude compared with flying over the ocean or flat ground.

    Barometric altitude. https://www.basicairdata.eu/projects...ric-altimeter/
    Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 02:16 PM.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Speed indicator, VOR indicator, etc...need them for my cockpit
    By Djerkove 7 in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 07-22-2013, 01:53 PM
  2. Airspeed indicator not indicating
    By kickerpicker in forum FS2004
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 06-06-2012, 05:27 PM
  3. ATC is indicating that I am flying below alt.
    By VRobidas in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 07-24-2008, 01:15 AM
  4. Altitude Indicator, please help me !
    By hkiko in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-24-2003, 07:19 AM
  5. Altitude Hold Indicator
    By fionic in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-04-2002, 03:44 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules