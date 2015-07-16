So I got my rudder pedals today because frankly, as far as realism goes, I think having control of your surfaces is a primary concern.
That said, I really suck at it! I'm reading Flight Simulator for Real World Training (I'm guessing some of you know it) and trying to make coordinated turns with terrible results, my ball gets all over the place (especially when rolling out).
So I wonder.. any suggestions that might make it easier to get? I realize it's probably mostly a practice thing, nonetheless I'd appreciate any input. Also, was that so difficult for you too?
