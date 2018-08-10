Thread: European Airlines Flight 489, Departing Geneva Airport (LSGG), Switzerland

Hi! That was the last leg yesterday for the European Airlines Boeing 737-400. From the Geneva Airport (LSGG), Switzerland, we were ending our day returning to Brussels, EBBR, Belgium! Here some views when departing Geneva
Weather not so fair under the ceiling. We'll fly a FL220
Pushing back, as we were cleared to Rwy 05
Cleared to takeoff. Entering unto the 05
Taking off! The Jura Mountains like a background
Any departing from LSGG swiftly encountering middle, or high mountaneous terrain
Flying our departure. Still snowy in the area (part of the Alps and the Geneva lake)
-- all my European Airlines flights with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.my plane, a Cantu/Kittyhawk Boeing 737-200ADV I tweaked under several aspects, and made liveries for; using the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck, the pax or outside views
.some miscellaneous freeware improvements (tarmac textures, pax window view, and the like with some airport aprons, taxiways and runways improved by me from the FSX default) and the airports I flew to/from improved with photoreal textures through the freeware FS Earth Tiles software
.people on the tarmacs, my creation with personalized default FSX people
.weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
