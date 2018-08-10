Thread: European Airlines Flight 489, Departing Geneva Airport (LSGG), Switzerland

Results 1 to 3 of 3

European Airlines Flight 489, Departing Geneva Airport (LSGG), Switzerland

    European Airlines Flight 489, Departing Geneva Airport (LSGG), Switzerland

    Hi! That was the last leg yesterday for the European Airlines Boeing 737-400. From the Geneva Airport (LSGG), Switzerland, we were ending our day returning to Brussels, EBBR, Belgium! Here some views when departing Geneva


    Click image for larger version.  Name: lsgsw001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 474.7 KB  ID: 216197
    Weather not so fair under the ceiling. We'll fly a FL220


    Click image for larger version.  Name: lsgsw002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 453.8 KB  ID: 216198
    Pushing back, as we were cleared to Rwy 05


    Click image for larger version.  Name: lsgsw003.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 370.6 KB  ID: 216199
    Cleared to takeoff. Entering unto the 05


    Click image for larger version.  Name: lsgsw004.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 467.7 KB  ID: 216200
    Taking off! The Jura Mountains like a background


    Click image for larger version.  Name: lsgsw005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 471.8 KB  ID: 216201
    Any departing from LSGG swiftly encountering middle, or high mountaneous terrain


    Click image for larger version.  Name: lsgsw006.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 470.0 KB  ID: 216202
    Flying our departure. Still snowy in the area (part of the Alps and the Geneva lake)

    -- all my European Airlines flights with:
    .boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
    .my plane, a Cantu/Kittyhawk Boeing 737-200ADV I tweaked under several aspects, and made liveries for; using the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck, the pax or outside views
    .some miscellaneous freeware improvements (tarmac textures, pax window view, and the like with some airport aprons, taxiways and runways improved by me from the FSX default) and the airports I flew to/from improved with photoreal textures through the freeware FS Earth Tiles software
    .people on the tarmacs, my creation with personalized default FSX people
    .weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
    .the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Default

    Good looking pics here Gerard! Is that you on the right seat?
    Default

    Good looking pics here Gerard! Is that you on the right seat?
    Thanks Peer! Nope, I'm on the left! In terms of aviation I mean
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
