Thread: Mission Audio

    Jim Hall
    May 2016
    How can I turn off mission audio and how can I adjust volume?
    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    By turning off Sound in the Missions do you mean the chatter by the copilot? In each Mission folder there is a sound folder with those .wav files in them. Just rename the sound folder.
