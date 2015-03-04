Thread: Mission Audio

How can I turn off mission audio and how can I adjust volume?
How can I turn off mission audio and how can I adjust volume?
By turning off Sound in the Missions do you mean the chatter by the copilot? In each Mission folder there is a sound folder with those .wav files in them. Just rename the sound folder.
