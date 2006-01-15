Thread: Around the World Leg 14

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Around the World Leg 14

    Default Around the World Leg 14

    Grantley Adams International (TBPB) Barbados, Barbados to Bermuda International (TXKF) Bermuda Island, Bermuda. Well the approach into Bermuda was rain and gusty winds. a bit of a challenge!

    PART 1

    The Route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 236.0 KB  ID: 216175

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 109.7 KB  ID: 216176

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 76.0 KB  ID: 216177

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 126.1 KB  ID: 216178

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 186.5 KB  ID: 216179

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 136.3 KB  ID: 216180

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 111.1 KB  ID: 216181

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 108.0 KB  ID: 216182

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 87.0 KB  ID: 216183

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 127.4 KB  ID: 216184

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 78.0 KB  ID: 216185

    Please see PART 2
    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 128.5 KB  ID: 216186

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 56.7 KB  ID: 216187

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 57.2 KB  ID: 216188

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 61.7 KB  ID: 216189

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 114.7 KB  ID: 216190

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 125.6 KB  ID: 216191

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 126.4 KB  ID: 216192

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 89.1 KB  ID: 216193

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 125.9 KB  ID: 216194

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr022.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 110.6 KB  ID: 216195
