Thread: Falkirk Wheel Up Close

Falkirk Wheel Up Close
I was thinking,
My pictures of the Wheel didn't really do it justice. So I thought I'd land nearby and get some better shots.
Of course there's no runway at the Wheel, just some parking area and a fairly smooth hill. Not wanting to risk hurting my plane, I decided to "borrow" one from Jan's hanger. After all if I crashed it, it'd be no worse than Jan landing it in a river or ocean someplace. These are the closeups I took.
Happily, the flight went off without a hitch and left Jan's plane at EGPG. The next time I'm in the area I might remember to fly it home.
OH DURN! I forgot to close the side hatch and luggage compartment! It'll probably get rained on a few times before I'm back there. In fact, now that I think of it, since it's parked in a taxiway, they'll probably tow it away. I guess I don't need to worry about it after all!!
Michael
