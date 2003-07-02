Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Falkirk Wheel Up Close

    Falkirk Wheel Up Close

    I was thinking,

    My pictures of the Wheel didn't really do it justice. So I thought I'd land nearby and get some better shots.

    Of course there's no runway at the Wheel, just some parking area and a fairly smooth hill. Not wanting to risk hurting my plane, I decided to "borrow" one from Jan's hanger. After all if I crashed it, it'd be no worse than Jan landing it in a river or ocean someplace. These are the closeups I took.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 216.1 KB  ID: 216164

    Click image for larger version.  Name: b.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 313.4 KB  ID: 216165

    Click image for larger version.  Name: c.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 216.3 KB  ID: 216166

    Click image for larger version.  Name: d.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 317.2 KB  ID: 216167

    Click image for larger version.  Name: e.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 197.4 KB  ID: 216168

    Click image for larger version.  Name: f.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 192.9 KB  ID: 216169

    Happily, the flight went off without a hitch and left Jan's plane at EGPG. The next time I'm in the area I might remember to fly it home.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: g.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 248.5 KB  ID: 216170

    OH DURN! I forgot to close the side hatch and luggage compartment! It'll probably get rained on a few times before I'm back there. In fact, now that I think of it, since it's parked in a taxiway, they'll probably tow it away. I guess I don't need to worry about it after all!!


    Michael
    Michael
    Very cool!
