Hi i`m hoping someone can help me, recently i received a message saying that my PMDG oprtation Centre needed a update, to which i clicked yes obviously with that it started the update then said i needed to reboot the system to complete the update, which i did it has now completly gone from my system ie the desktop shortcut and the program from my PMDG folder in FSX-steam, i`ve tried unsuccessfuly to contact pmdg to find out why it would do that , and how i can get it back as without it i can`t change any of my liveries as they come straight from the operation Centre, as the website don`t have them for a direct Download it just says use the operation centre to download them, which is fine if you have it ?, can any of you very clever people help me or point me in the right direction of where i can get another copy of the operation Centre, I`d be very Grateful for any help or assistance, as it seems PMDG don`t care about their customers when they can`t even reply to a simple email question. thanks in advance Derek Priseman
