Thread: Falkirk Wheel

Falkirk Wheel
I've mentioned the Falkirk Wheel in Scotland a couple of times. It basically moves a 70' long narrow-boat either up or down about a 65' height from one canal in Scotland going North-South to another going East-West or vice-versa.
The "wheel" is said to use less electricity operating than an electric coffee pot. It does it that cheaply because the narrow-boat or narrow-boats displace water in the moving chambers so the weight is always equal whether a boat is in a chamber or not.
On our last trip to Scotland we traveled on it and it's really a cool thing!!
Here are a few shots of the wheel as shown in Scot Flight for ORBX. The airport shown in the first is EGPG Cumbernauld it's just a few miles away and near Loch Ness
Michael
Last edited by Rupert; Today at 03:11 PM.
Reason: add info
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
Bookmarks