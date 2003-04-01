Thread: Falkirk Wheel

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    I've mentioned the Falkirk Wheel in Scotland a couple of times. It basically moves a 70' long narrow-boat either up or down about a 65' height from one canal in Scotland going North-South to another going East-West or vice-versa.

    The "wheel" is said to use less electricity operating than an electric coffee pot. It does it that cheaply because the narrow-boat or narrow-boats displace water in the moving chambers so the weight is always equal whether a boat is in a chamber or not.

    On our last trip to Scotland we traveled on it and it's really a cool thing!!

    Here are a few shots of the wheel as shown in Scot Flight for ORBX. The airport shown in the first is EGPG Cumbernauld it's just a few miles away and near Loch Ness

    Michael
    Great looking scenery for sure!
