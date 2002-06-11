Thread: Large spot view - can't remember short cut keys to get out of

I only use Locked Spot View when I'm on the ground - It seems it get's stuck in what I call Super Size screen and I can't remember the short cut key combo to get it out of super size. I've tried backspace plus the Plus & Minus keys. Alt Enter is for screen size only. I've tried just about every combination except the correct one. Pictures shown are as far as I can't zoom out in Locked Spot View. I know there's a short cut combo, someone showed me what it was but I can't remember. The only way I can fix it is to go out of sim into menu screen and sometimes that takes a few tries. I suffer from CRS syndrome & if I don't wright it down, it's gone like in the wind. Thanks for any help.
