Thread: AI aircraft front wheels sink into the ground.

Greetings,
I have an AI aircraft and its front wheels sink in to the ground (see photo). This is not a swamp.
All other AI aircraft on site function properly. Does any one have any ideas on where I can start to look for the problem? I assume it is in the aircraft.cfg file.
[contact_points]
point.0=1.000, -13.300, 0.00, -1.60, 2165.300, 0.000, 0.538, 12.00, 0.800, 2.500, 0.700, 0.000, 0.000,0.000000,0.000000,0.000000
point.1=1.000, 1.50, -2.920, -4.50, 1968.500, 1.000, 0.512, 0.000, 0.400, 2.500, 0.700, 0.000, 0.000, 1.000, 0.000, 0.000
point.2=1.000, 1.50, 2.920, -4.50, 1968.500, 2.000, 0.512, 0.000, 0.400, 2.500, 0.700, 0.000, 0.000, 2.000, 0.000, 0.000
point.3=4.000, -13.300, 0.00, -1.30, 2165.300, 0.000, 0.538, 12.00, 0.800, 2.500, 0.700, 0.000, 0.000,0.000000,0.000000,0.000000
point.4=4.000, 1.50, -2.920, -4.20, 1968.500, 1.000, 0.512, 0.000, 0.400, 2.500, 0.700, 0.000, 0.000, 1.000, 0.000, 0.000
point.5=4.000, 1.50, 2.920, -4.20, 1968.500, 2.000, 0.512, 0.000, 0.400, 2.500, 0.700, 0.000,
0.000, 2.000, 0.000, 0.000
FS2004
Thanks
Jay
