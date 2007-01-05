Hoping this is the right place to post this question; all of the textures for the DJC Metroliner III ; including those for the "base" model, are "black", curiously this appears to occur only whenever another of this aircraft has a 3rd part texture installed. I can accept that there might be one corrupted file but this condition occurs regardless of which of the 32 other textures that I have for this aircraft are installed, I've downloaded and reinstalled the base model but the condition remains unchanged, any thoughts or ideas?
Bookmarks