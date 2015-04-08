Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Running X Plane 11 from external HDD

    stubby2
    Jun 2006
    Milford, Ma, USA.
    Default Running X Plane 11 from external HDD

    I recently purchased a Western Digital Mybook usb 3.0 external HDD. I noticed when I ran X Plane 11 that I was getting a lot of lag and jitter. When I looked at the frame rates they were bouncing all over. I turned graphics settings down and enabled Vsync, but that did not help. X plane was running fine on my C drive so I moved it back so now everything runs fine as before.

    I also fly DCS and have not had a problem running it off the external drive. Both games are steam versions.

    Is it possible to run X Plane off an external drive ? Games now take so much space that I run out of storage too quickly. X plane I think is uniquely demanding in term of resources so the problem may be game specific.

    Has anyone had success running X plane from an external drive ? I would like to be able to do so if possible.

    One thing I should mention. When I ran a file integrity check when I moved X plane to the external drive there were some files that needed to be fixed, however, Steam did not fix the files when I ran the integrity check again.
    Last edited by stubby2; Today at 03:32 PM.
