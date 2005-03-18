Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: New screenshots

  Today, 11:35 AM
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    Default New screenshots

    Got to say that the latest series of screenshots look fantastic. I particularly like the one of the Cessna Caravan over the sea as it really shows a massive improvement over FSX. It will be great to see the sea state react to wind.

    I also like the photographic quality given to the screenies by the out of focus backgrounds.

    Sorry to hear of poor health at Asobo and I wish them all a speedy recovery.

    Comments on this forum have rather dried up. I supect due to the fact that there are many now
    involved with the alpha testing. To you I say that we are all relying on you to find those niggles before full release so keep up the good work.!

    Stinger



    Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
  Today, 11:53 AM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by stinger2k2 View Post
    Sorry to hear of poor health at Asobo and I wish them all a speedy recovery.
    I don't think there's any ill-health at Asobo, they're just taking the same precautions as every other company around the world. There's talk now of these precautions causing an economic slowdown which will lead to a global recession. If that's the case then even if the sim is released later than scheduled, we won't be able to afford it anyway
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
