I tried following some of the older posts but they make no sense to me. I downloaded some add ons and even played the game perfectly fine after that, but the next day which is today, it’s doing this. I uninstalled the game and re installed it. But still nothing. This is so confusing. The message says “the requested flight file is corrupt or can’t be found. Flight simulator will now try to load the default flight”
How can I just erase this game from computer settings completely and re install the game and just completely start over so the file isn’t corrupt?
