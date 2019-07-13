I am new to FS 2004 and flight sims in general and I cannot get some aircraft to upload properly.
I have read the download instructions and feel I am following them but until the light bulb goes on
and I can recall what I did to get a successful download and have it appear in the list I need some help.
One of my concerns is most read me files say to unzip the entire download into the airplane folder,
others say to separate and put texture or gauges in there own folder. Some files have listed info but it's not clear what folder these are entered into if this is the proper way.
Bookmarks