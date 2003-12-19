Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: anyone able to land 747 settling on runway perfectly at stall speed?

  Today, 06:32 PM
    iainso
    Default anyone able to land 747 settling on runway perfectly at stall speed?

    Been struggling to land the 747 the same way as I can land the Cessna - which I'm able to make settle softly on the runway at stall speed +1 or 2 knots.

    If it try to land much faster than stall speed in the 747 I'll nearly always float or bounce, and at best use up a large chunk of runway before having all wheels on the ground.

    Trying to land near stall speed I'll nearly always end up stalling and crashing or at least wrecking the undercarriage.
    Iain
  Today, 06:43 PM
    mrzippy
    Default

    How much fuel do you have on board when attempting this landing? You may be way too heavy to do what you are trying to do. Landing speed for the big heavies is around 155 Knots.
  Today, 06:48 PM
    Downwind66
    Default

    Iain - What are your approach speeds you have been using?

    I know the 747 can be intimidating by it's size, but it can be one of the easiest to land. You just have to get the right setup on your approach. And once you know the setup, there is very little you have to do in the way of flaring. For the most part it will almost be in a perfect attitude for landing itself.

    Are you using a checklist? Definitely something you want to use with the larger jet aircraft. Below is a site where I have downloaded many checklists. If you don't have one for the 747, go on this site and get one!

    http://freechecklists.net/simchecklists.asp

    mrzippy above is correct about the 155 KIAS. My last approach speed adjustment is 160 KIAS with 30* flaps, and when the aircraft is ready to set down, it probably does so with a comfortable airspeed of 155!

    Rick
