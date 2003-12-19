Thread: anyone able to land 747 settling on runway perfectly at stall speed?

anyone able to land 747 settling on runway perfectly at stall speed?
Been struggling to land the 747 the same way as I can land the Cessna - which I'm able to make settle softly on the runway at stall speed +1 or 2 knots.
If it try to land much faster than stall speed in the 747 I'll nearly always float or bounce, and at best use up a large chunk of runway before having all wheels on the ground.
Trying to land near stall speed I'll nearly always end up stalling and crashing or at least wrecking the undercarriage.
