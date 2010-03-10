Thread: Black Bar across horizon during sunrise and sunset

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Black Bar across horizon during sunrise and sunset

    Black Bar across horizon during sunrise and sunset

    Name says it all, there is a strange black bar going across the horizon in game but only during sunrise and sunset?? I would like a fix, this gets annoying to me

    Your Milky Way has turned into a Snickers! Time for the 3 Musketeers to come to the rescue! Candybar jokes aside, you have 2 files in your FSX/Scenery/Global/Texture folder that are corrupted.

    Now, if you have a complete backup of your FSX folder, then it's easy to copy and paste the 2 good files from the backup into your working FSX.

    No backup, you say? There are replacement addons done by several folks out on the interweb. Do a Google search for FSX MilkyWay. I have had to replace my files a couple of years ago!
    First off, I loved the candy bar jokes! And second, thanks for your help. I may have a backup laying around somewhere. if not I'll look around
    Quote Originally Posted by KdubTheTomatoGamer
    First off, I loved the candy bar jokes! And second, thanks for your help. I may have a backup laying around somewhere. if not I'll look around
    Of course, I forgot to list the 2 files.....MilkyWay.dds and MilkyWay_lm.dds Didn't have enough coffee when typing this morning!
