Thread: Black Bar across horizon during sunrise and sunset

Your Milky Way has turned into a Snickers! Time for the 3 Musketeers to come to the rescue! Candybar jokes aside, you have 2 files in your FSX/Scenery/Global/Texture folder that are corrupted.
Now, if you have a complete backup of your FSX folder, then it's easy to copy and paste the 2 good files from the backup into your working FSX.
No backup, you say? There are replacement addons done by several folks out on the interweb. Do a Google search for FSX MilkyWay. I have had to replace my files a couple of years ago!
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
First off, I loved the candy bar jokes! And second, thanks for your help. I may have a backup laying around somewhere. if not I'll look around
