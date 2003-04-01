Thread: Around the World Leg 11

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Around the World Leg 11

    Around the World Leg 11

    Deputy L.E. Magalhaes International (SBSV) Salvador, Brazil to Pinto Matins International (SBFZ) Fortaleza, Brazil.

    I took a suggestion and updated my desktop wallpaper:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: desk2.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 119.4 KB  ID: 216073

    Anyway, on with the flight!

    PART 1

    The route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 115.9 KB  ID: 216074

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 117.4 KB  ID: 216075

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 136.9 KB  ID: 216076

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 89.2 KB  ID: 216077

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 53.5 KB  ID: 216078

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 92.4 KB  ID: 216079

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 122.2 KB  ID: 216080

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 97.2 KB  ID: 216081

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 53.4 KB  ID: 216082

    Please see PART 2
    PART 2

    PART 2

    Approach and Landing

    A little rain shower on descent

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 45.9 KB  ID: 216083

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 125.0 KB  ID: 216084

    Someone is on final ahead of me

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 215.9 KB  ID: 216085

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 158.7 KB  ID: 216086

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 220.7 KB  ID: 216087

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 143.1 KB  ID: 216088

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 66.8 KB  ID: 216089

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 85.8 KB  ID: 216090

    I see graffiti

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 132.4 KB  ID: 216091

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 130.6 KB  ID: 216092
    Default

    Fine! Watched one thing: looks like in a pic that your -- fine also -- copilot, is coughing
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by flightsimg
    Fine! Watched one thing: looks like in a pic that your -- fine also -- copilot, is coughing
    Thanks Gerard. Actually her arm moves to have her hand on the mic when talking to ATC
