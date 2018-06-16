Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FSX/P4D : KCFS Seabee Redux is out! Many fixes and improvements

    Hello!

    I am pleased to announce that my update and improvement pack for the payware KCFS Seabee (available at Aerosoft and Simmarket for 20€) is now available at the File Library.

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...rchid=75959294

    This package fixes and improves many glitches of the otherwise pleasing KCFS Seabee, including:
    - corrected throttle, mixture and pitch levers' animation
    - vintage radio set replaced by Jon Dyer's KY196A and KT70 with 3D models in the VC
    GPS295 added in the VC; consistency of switches positions and actions
    - flaps and landing gear actuations much more realistic now

    Reminder : as stated in the README file, XMLTools (available at FSDeveloper) is required for proper landing gear animation and radio freq storage.

    Bonus livery of OH-EGA is included (real life Finnish Seabee now at display at Lusto, the Finnish Forest Museum in PunkaHarju).

    I don't own P3Dv4, but I have added instructions and files that SHOULD make the avionics click sounds play in this sim. No warranty about that though, feedback will be appreciated.


    Thanks to Kevin from KCFS for allowing me to release modified MDL files, Jon Dyer for the avionics gauges, David W for the GSP295 model and JanKees for the livery template.

    Hope you like it!




