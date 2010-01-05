Just downloaded this, looking forward to flying this around!
So far, so good! Really snappy! Panel is a little different, different switches to go between GPS-NAV-ILS. I'll figure that out in short order, I hope! I'll keep everyone posted. I looked on this site for this aircraft. One I saw looked a little "Hokey!" This caught my eye, found it on the Simviation site. When I get a chance, I will find the file name and post it, that is, if the download lives up to my expectations! It looks and flies great so far!
Rick
Bookmarks