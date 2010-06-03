Thread: Ils, gps, ifr. Vfr

I have been a simmer since 2000. But I've recently decided to get more into the esoterica. I fly mostly Jets, and have always been guided by ATC. In real-life, would a pilot be allowed to fly WITHOUT it? Can you just land a jet without anyone knowing about what you're doing. For instance, if atc assigns a visual landing, how does that work? With no atc how do you know when to land, other aircraft, etc? I usually ask for an ils if they assign me a visual. How can a jet make a visual landing? Sorry for going on and on. Rich Dunn
Bookmarks