Thread: New Quay Cornwall to Vagar Faroe Islands short hopping it. Leg #1

New Quay Cornwall to Vagar Faroe Islands short hopping it. Leg #1
As many of you know, I love low level flying! For one thing as an old chopper guy, that's what I'm most comfortable doing. So I'm in the process of stopping at various airports from New Quay, through Ireland and eventually ending in the Faroe Islands. Since it's too early in the RW to see any color in Feb. and March I've taken the liberty to select Spring like weather.
This is the first installment. If I live long enough and don't get too sidetracked, we may make it to Vagar one of these days.
Michael
BTW: I'm spending us into the poor house buying ORBX scenery all over the world. What you'll be seeing in these episodes is more of the same.
