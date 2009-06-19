Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: New Quay Cornwall to Vagar Faroe Islands short hopping it. Leg #1

  Today, 04:31 PM
    Rupert
    Default New Quay Cornwall to Vagar Faroe Islands short hopping it. Leg #1

    As many of you know, I love low level flying! For one thing as an old chopper guy, that's what I'm most comfortable doing. So I'm in the process of stopping at various airports from New Quay, through Ireland and eventually ending in the Faroe Islands. Since it's too early in the RW to see any color in Feb. and March I've taken the liberty to select Spring like weather.

    This is the first installment. If I live long enough and don't get too sidetracked, we may make it to Vagar one of these days.

    Michael

    BTW: I'm spending us into the poor house buying ORBX scenery all over the world. What you'll be seeing in these episodes is more of the same.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Mag check at EGHQ.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 211.3 KB  ID: 216058

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Ready For Rotation.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 251.7 KB  ID: 216059

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Climbing out.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 171.6 KB  ID: 216060

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 246.5 KB  ID: 216061

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 Tower view final.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 217.4 KB  ID: 216062

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 terminal.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 247.0 KB  ID: 216063

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 277.2 KB  ID: 216064

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 209.3 KB  ID: 216065

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 279.1 KB  ID: 216066

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 311.8 KB  ID: 216067
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
  Today, 05:29 PM
    peer01
    https://library.avsim.net/search.php...scen&Go=Search Scroll to Faroe Islands V5. Freeware scenery

    Posted this: https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...-Islands-(FSX)

    Love the pics Michael!
