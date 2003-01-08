Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Anybody Else Have This Problem with JustFlight Avro Vulcan?

  Today, 03:04 PM
    Mac6737
    Question Anybody Else Have This Problem with JustFlight Avro Vulcan?

    I recently purchased the JustFlight Avro Vulcan -- on sale, but still about $40. It's a beautifully-rendered plane, BUT:
    I cannot get the autopilot to lock on either the current altitude (ALT) or speed (IAS). It will, however, track the selected heading, so it seems clear that the AP is on and (at least partially) functioning.

    I have had numerous exchanges with JustFlight tech support. They claim I am the ONLY customer ever to have had this complaint, and they have no ideas about what to do.

    Hard to believe I am that unusual. Anybody else had this issue?

    (This plane is compatible with FSX and P3D. I have both on my PC, and have installed it in both: same result!)

    Thanks all,

    Mac6737
  Today, 03:33 PM
    mrzippy
    Are you able to press Ctrl+z and have it lock on the current altitude? Is there an Autothrottle switch on the A/P?

    Just in case, are you creating a totally new flight and not just using a saved flight?
  Today, 04:14 PM
    tiger1962
    Quote Originally Posted by Mac6737 View Post
    I have had numerous exchanges with JustFlight tech support. They claim I am the ONLY customer ever to have had this complaint, and they have no ideas about what to do.

    Hard to believe I am that unusual. Anybody else had this issue?
    Yes they have, JF Tech Support have selective memories it seems. See this thread on the JF Forums: http://forum.justflight.com/forum_po...can-auto-pilot
    In particular the post near the end of page 2 with this advice from the developer himself:

    "Okay, I've just been flying around on Autopilot in the Vulcan and it seems to hold height quite nicely.

    If some of you having the problem could check the following and let me know what you find, it may help track down any issues.

    First things to check, bearing in mind the AP needs selections made in two different places -

    Autopilot section at rear of fuel tray:
    AP power on (one white dolls eye).
    R,A and E switches all on (forwards).
    Alt/IAS switch to Alt (pointer rearwards) and then middle mouse to raise the switch (i.e. select the chosen function)

    MFS selector (centre instrument panel):
    Height selected

    Autopilot section at rear of fuel tray:
    Engage selected (two white dolls eyes)."
