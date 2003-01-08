Thread: Anybody Else Have This Problem with JustFlight Avro Vulcan?

Yes they have, JF Tech Support have selective memories it seems. See this thread on the JF Forums: http://forum.justflight.com/forum_po...can-auto-pilot
Originally Posted by Mac6737
I have had numerous exchanges with JustFlight
tech support. They claim I am the ONLY customer ever to have had this complaint, and they have no ideas about what to do.
Hard to believe I am that unusual. Anybody else had this issue?
In particular the post near the end of page 2 with this advice from the developer himself:
"Okay, I've just been flying around on Autopilot in the Vulcan and it seems to hold height quite nicely.
If some of you having the problem could check the following and let me know what you find, it may help track down any issues.
First things to check, bearing in mind the AP needs selections made in two different places -
Autopilot section at rear of fuel tray:
AP power on (one white dolls eye).
R,A and E switches all on (forwards).
Alt/IAS switch to Alt (pointer rearwards) and then middle mouse to raise the switch (i.e. select the chosen function)
MFS selector (centre instrument panel):
Height selected
Autopilot section at rear of fuel tray:
Engage selected (two white dolls eyes)."
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks