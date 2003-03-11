Good afternoon, all...
seems like the only time I visit this place is when I have a problem. Well, here's the latest. My X-Plane 11 keeps crashing to desktop. I have no idea why. I take of from Edward AFB in California. I level off at 5,000 feet. I begin a 360 degree turn. Then the computer crashes. Every time.
My specs are as follows:
Video card = GeForce gtx 1660
CPU = Intel core i7-9700 cpu @ 3.00 ghz
CPU Speed = 4.7ghz
Ram = 8gb
OS = Windows 10 (64bit)
Disk Space Free = 768gb
Sound Card = Nvidia Hch defin
I can't even update my Nvidia driver because the site for some reason won't let me create an account (another problem).
Other than that, all is well.
Sure will be glad when I can fly an airplane. Seem like ever since I transferred over from FSX, all I'm getting is computer problems
Oh well, have a nice day, guys...
Bookmarks