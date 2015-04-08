Hi all,
I've been simming for about four years now, and in that time, have flown with multiple virtual airlines and quite frankly, they're all the same to me.
I'd prefer fictional VAs, but ultimately want to find a VA where they can offer me more than just a different community. My preferred airline to fly whatever I want, whenever I want etc is Worldwide Virtual.
My favorite airline with up to date schedules is Premier Virtual, formerly Phoenix Virtual Airways.
Other than those, I don't know of any VA that really makes me sit down and go, yes, this is a great and unique interesting VA that I must sign up for that nobody else is doing. Everybody has X number of destinations, X number of routes, X number of divisions, and they claim they have a great community.
Perhaps we need to gamify simming a bit? FSAirlines is great for having bid once only flights where you as the pilot get that flight alone and nobody else can fly it. after that it suffers from the above stuff when looking at multiple airlines.
I wonder if there'd be a way to do dynamic tours/missions, achievements, etc. I'm not asking to win anything, but after flying for multiple airlines, most of which offer the same features with perhaps different scheduling and destinations, VAs have nothing to compete. Perhaps we should change the game in 2020.
Thoughts?
